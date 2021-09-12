Intersect Capital LLC Sells 76 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 47.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $341,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $206,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,801. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

