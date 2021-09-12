Intersect Capital LLC Sells 185 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.32. The company had a trading volume of 739,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,615. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

