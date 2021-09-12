Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 110 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $858.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,716. The company has a market cap of $351.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $773.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.75. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $351.09 and a twelve month high of $875.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.25.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

