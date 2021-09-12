Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,213,000 after buying an additional 89,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.51. The stock had a trading volume of 862,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,748. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

