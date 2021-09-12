Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.56.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.30 on Friday, hitting C$17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 373,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.18. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

