InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $103.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The stock has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

