InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,005 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.36 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.