Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $402.64 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.37 or 0.00129181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $9.49 billion and approximately $402.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.10 or 0.07303524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.04 or 0.99995558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00902601 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,009,211 coins and its circulating supply is 162,642,082 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

