International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.