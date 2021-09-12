Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Trading Down 0.2%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 4,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFSPF shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.71 price objective (down from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

