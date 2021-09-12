Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP reduced its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 494,050 shares during the period. Interface makes up about 4.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.22 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.