Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

ITR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of CVE:ITR traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$3.61. 125,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,439. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$199.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.94.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.