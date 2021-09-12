Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.