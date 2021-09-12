Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HSY opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.88.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

