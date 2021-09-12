Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $672,500.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $68.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 573.75 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

