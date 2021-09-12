Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $672,500.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $68.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 573.75 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.