Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 112,072 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $176,435.45.

On Thursday, August 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,039,774.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.