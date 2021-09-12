Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells 2,565 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:GGG opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $80.48.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.