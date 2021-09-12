Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells 2,565 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GGG opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

