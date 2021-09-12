Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $122,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $630,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

