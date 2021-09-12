Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50.

Facebook stock opened at $378.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. 55I LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 22,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 24.7% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

