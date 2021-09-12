Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director Sells $24,690.00 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $24,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

