Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Sells $974,000.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APPF opened at $122.22 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.23.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AppFolio by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in AppFolio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

