Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Sells $974,000.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
APPF opened at $122.22 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.23.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
