Insider Buying: Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William E. Aubrey II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, William E. Aubrey II bought 2,297 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $105,662.00.

Shares of PFIS opened at $45.00 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $324.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

