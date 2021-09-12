Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.19 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $556.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,217.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.