Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.19 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $556.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,217.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
