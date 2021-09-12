Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) & Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Head to Head Comparison

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 381.80%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.34 -$99.59 million ($12.32) -0.38 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 6.06 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 22.44% 14.38% 5.64% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

