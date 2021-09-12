ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ING Groep by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

