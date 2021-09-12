Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) versus Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Critical Comparison

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Immersion and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Immersion presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.18%. Markforged has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.39%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Markforged.

Profitability

This table compares Immersion and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion 49.91% 21.69% 15.73% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immersion and Markforged’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion $30.46 million 7.82 $5.40 million $0.23 31.48 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Immersion has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Summary

Immersion beats Markforged on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

