Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 10.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

