Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Price Reaches $0.0424

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00161663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044396 BTC.

About Hyprr (Howdoo)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

