HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.31 Million

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce sales of $326.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the lowest is $325.60 million. HubSpot reported sales of $228.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,482.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $11.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $670.77. The stock had a trading volume of 280,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $264.06 and a twelve month high of $715.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.96.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.