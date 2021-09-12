Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $419,582.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00127988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181365 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,209.89 or 0.99886484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.05 or 0.07116580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.57 or 0.00929208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

