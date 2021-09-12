Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.27. 71,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,566. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

