Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $222.37. 2,356,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,295. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

