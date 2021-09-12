Holger Bartel Sells 20,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.07 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 million, a PE ratio of 553.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

