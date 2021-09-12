HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 586 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $580.63 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $559.13 and its 200 day moving average is $516.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

