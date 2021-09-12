HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

