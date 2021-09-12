HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 197,858 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 786.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,858 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after purchasing an additional 188,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,220,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

