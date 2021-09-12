HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 662.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,516,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $84.15 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.