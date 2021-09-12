HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,444 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.