HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

ELAN stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

