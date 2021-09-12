Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is a vehicle rental company. Its brand includes the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Hertz Global stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

