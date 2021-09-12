Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report sales of $248.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.03 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $929.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $923.20 million to $935.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $948.74 million, with estimates ranging from $948.38 million to $949.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%.

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,422 shares of company stock worth $954,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,599. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

