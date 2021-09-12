Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

HTLF stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $153,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

