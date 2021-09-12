HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,453 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 184,335 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.34, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

