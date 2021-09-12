Head-To-Head Survey: First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and First Bancorp of Indiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 1.04 $33.35 million $14.04 5.95 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Savings Financial Group and First Bancorp of Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.30%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Volatility & Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.66% 23.65% 2.23% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

