Head to Head Survey: Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 16.45% 39.56% 10.88% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

20.8% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $936.90 million 4.99 -$99.10 million $3.63 27.05 Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong World Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Armstrong World Industries and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 1 4 4 0 2.33 Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus price target of $91.38, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Karat Packaging on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings. Architectural Specialties segment produces and sources ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings. Unallocated Corporate segment includes assets, liabilities, income and expenses that have not been allocated to other business segments. The company was founded by Thomas M. Armstrong in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

