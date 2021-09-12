Head-To-Head Contrast: Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) versus NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Makita shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Makita shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of NN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Makita and NN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Makita $5.74 billion 2.92 $582.97 million $2.15 28.66 NN $427.53 million 0.51 -$100.59 million ($0.16) -31.88

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Makita, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Makita and NN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Makita 0 1 0 0 2.00 NN 0 1 1 0 2.50

NN has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given NN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than Makita.

Profitability

This table compares Makita and NN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Makita 10.66% 10.59% 8.79% NN 32.94% 5.90% 1.50%

Risk and Volatility

Makita has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment. The company was founded by Mosaburo Makita on March 21, 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

