Head to Head Comparison: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource (NYSE:IS) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A N/A N/A Proofpoint -14.51% -13.43% -2.17%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ironSource and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 8 0 2.89 Proofpoint 0 13 4 0 2.24

ironSource presently has a consensus target price of $11.37, suggesting a potential downside of 1.25%. Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $163.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.95%. Given ironSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ironSource and Proofpoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Proofpoint $1.05 billion 9.68 -$163.81 million ($0.85) -206.94

ironSource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint.

Summary

ironSource beats Proofpoint on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions. Its solutions also includes email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in May 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

