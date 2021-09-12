Head-To-Head Analysis: Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.91 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.32 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Caladrius Biosciences and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 867.74%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

