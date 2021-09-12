HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s current price.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $774.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

