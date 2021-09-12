Hathor Reaches Market Capitalization of $180.63 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $180.63 million and $5.72 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00071411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00186974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.49 or 0.07311171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.23 or 0.99989856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.00927198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.